Gwent Police are looking for Bradley Hemmings, 22, after he breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, August 4.

Hemmings was originally sentenced to 12 months in prison for common assault and battery after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates court on Saturday, February 4.

Bradley Hemmings. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police released an official statement, which read: "We’re appealing for information to find Bradley Hemmings from Cwmbran, who has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday 4 August 2023.

"Due to the fact that Hemmings breached his licence conditions he’s now been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information, please call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting 2300391209.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."