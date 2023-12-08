Noah Herniman has been invited to the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey tonight, Friday, December 8.

The 17-year-old, who was named Achiever of the Year' at the Argus' Pride of Gwent Awards in 2019, was given the diagnosis of a life-threatening brain tumour in 2021 and suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis.

Neurofibromatosis is a condition where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues. It also lowers a person’s immune system, meaning there’s a greater risk posed by other illnesses.

The tumour hasn’t stopped him doing charity work for various local charities, as he wishes to help others in need.

Noah has worked hard to raise more than £35,000 for caravans, so that families with severely ill children can have a free holiday and make memories together.

The annual service is held to “recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year,” according to a spokesperson for the Princess.

Other famous faces invited to tonight's event in Westminster include musicians Jacob Collier, James Bay, Freya Ridings, and The Prince of Wales and Emma Willis will deliver speeches.

The event will be televised on Christmas Eve as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, being aired at 7.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX.