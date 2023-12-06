Emergency services are currently at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales following the incident this afternoon.

Becky Edwards, a private hire driver, was doing a pick up at the hospital when the incident occurred.

She said: "My customers had just got in my car and shut their doors. I saw the car in my rear view mirror going past the back end of my car and then ploughing straight into the doors.

"I turned my engine off, said to my customers 'sorry' - jumped out, rang the fire brigade and ran over to the hospital.

"The driver was opening her car door, I made sure the engine was off and then I just put my arm around her and helped her leave the car and she was handed over to the nurses outside."

Mrs Edwards added: "She was badly shaken and had a lot of cuts on her, but the nurses took her straight inside. Thankfully, it seemed like she's not badly hurt."