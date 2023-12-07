Despite it previously being announced that the long-awaited link would be up and running by the end of this week, it has now been revealed it has been delayed again - this time due to a lack of useable trains. It will now open in January.

The multi-million pound project was first announced in September 2022 and led to a final 19-day closure while the final elements were put in place.

According to Transport for Wales, the storms that hit much of Wales during November caused significant wheel damage to the Class 197 trains that were supposed to be servicing this line.

As a result, a programme of repair will have to be undertaken, with the expectation that this will take the whole of December, causing the minor delay to the opening of the line.

Transport for Wales say they have made this decision in order to ensure that all lines have enough serviceable trains to enable the Newport to Ebbw Vale route to open, alongside increasing some others in the UK, by early 2024.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “We have a comprehensive programme in place for repairing the damaged wheels on the trains affected, which will take most of December to complete. This will cause a few weeks of delay to delivering the frequency enhancements planned as part of the December 2023 new timetable.

“Our engineers are working as fast as they can to get the repairs completed, which will put us in a stronger position to reliably deliver the new services, making sure we have enough rolling stock.”

Member of the Senedd for Islwyn Rhianon Passmore said: “The chief executive of Transport for Wales, James Price, has written to me informing me that the introduction of the new rail service to Newport is delayed. It will now start in the New Year.

“I am naturally disappointed at the news as I know the people of Islwyn will be. However, there remains no doubt that the new service is coming.

“I have asked to meet with James Price at the Transport for Wales HQ in Pontypridd to discuss this and several issues that have been raised with me by residents.

“The Ebbw Vale to Cardiff passenger railway line, re-introduced in 2008, has been a success story. They key is now delivering on the new service to Newport. Then the introduction of Transport for Wales bespoke trains for the line in 2024 is vital.

“The success of this railway line serving communities in Islwyn is one that I am passionate about. I remain committed to ensuring that it improves further to serve the people of Gwent.”

In his letter to Ms Passmore, Mr Price said: “I fully understand this will be disappointing news to you and your constituents and it is not a decision that we have taken lightly.

“Our operational team will be managing the situation on a daily basis moving forward and we will provide you with an update ahead of the service introduction.”

The £70 million project has been funded by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council with financial support from the Welsh Government’s Department for Transport and Network Rail.