This means TVR is unlikely to be building their new Griffith model at the facility on the Rassau Industrial Estate.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “TVR identified a Welsh Government-owned property in Ebbw Vale as its preferred location for its car production facility in Wales.

“The refurbishment of the property is now complete and represents a fantastic opportunity for any business to acquire a modern manufacturing facility in the region.

“We have recently appointed a property agent to market the property.

The spokesperson added that the Welsh Government will “continue to engage” with TVR.

The admission by Welsh Government follows questions from Blaenau Gwent councillors on what’s happening with the site.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place scrutiny committee on Tuesday, December 5, councillors asked for an update on the project.

They were told that a deal with the Welsh Government that favoured TVR setting up at the former Techboard factory has ended.

Senior council officers told councillors that they had not received “definitive answers” from the Welsh Government around the future of the redeveloped facility.

While some councillors were disappointed that the deal with TVR seems to have fallen through – others believed it was an opportunity to help other firms in the county borough find bigger premises and grow their business.

This is because there aren’t many factory buildings of this size available in South East Wales.

Back in 2017, it was announced that the Welsh Government had bought the 2,000 square foot factory site in Ebbw Vale for £4.75 million with its refurbishment costing a further £6 million.

Following refurbishment TVR were meant to lease the building from the Welsh Government.

It had been expected that the firm would create 200 jobs there.

TVR have been asked for a comment.