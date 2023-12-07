The system is being used to enable workers to carry out essential maintenance and survey works in both the northbound and southbound tunnel bores.

The system will be in place for a total of two nights, between Monday, December 11, and Wednesday, December 13, from 7pm to 6am.

During the entire closure period all wide abnormal load vehicles - those with width greater than three metres and length no more than 16.5 metres - will be requested to use the M5 and M4 to enter and exit South Wales.

Electronic and hard advance signage will be utilised on the M4, A465, A40 and the A449 where possible to advise motorist to plan ahead and with delays expected.

National Highways have also been advised to place signage on the M5 southbound to warn incoming traffic.