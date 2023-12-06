A MAN has been arrested following a video showing a man apparently dragging a swan by the neck outside Caerphilly Castle has been arrested.
Footage uploaded to social media earlier this week appears to show a man holding a swan by its neck and dragging it along the path while it desperately tries to flap its wings and get free.
Eyewitness said the man did eventually release the swan, which then returned to the water.
Police have now confirmed a 35-year-old man has been arrested for causing unnecessary suffering for a protected animal. A spokesperson said: "He's currently in custody being questioned.”
