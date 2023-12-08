Gwent Police was criticised for the way they dealt with the case of Kyran Peplar.

The 32-year-old caused thousands of pounds of damage after he “targeted” a pub, bookies and gym in the Blackwood area over the summer of 2020.

He broke into the Valley Tavern in Fleur-de-Lys, bookmakers Coral in Cefn Fforest, and the Unique Health & Fitness Centre.

Peplar also committed an attempted burglary at a garage on Blackwood’s High Street, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Judge Paul Hopkins KC called the delay in the case “extraordinary” and was unimpressed when told about the Gwent force’s explanation for the delay

Emily Jermin, prosecuting, said the police put forward that part of it was as a result of the original officer in the case being on leave following a family bereavement and then again after catching Covid.

Judge Hopkins told her: “It’s extraordinary that this matter has taken so long to get to this court.

“I want a satisfactory explanation as to why it took the police so long.”

He added: “The delay is not the fault of the defendant.

“Justice delayed is justice denied.

“These offences date back a long time.”

Miss Jermin said Peplar caused nearly £7,000 worth of damage during the burglary at the Valley Tavern after the CCTV system was stripped and the fire alarm damaged.

A £200 computer was stolen and £1,000 damage caused following his break-in at Coral.

The defendant took a £130 drill and its £40 battery and was responsible for £1,500 of damage following the offence at the Unique Health & Fitness Centre.

Peplar, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

He has 18 previous convictions for 37 offences and has been jailed for burglary.

Amelia Pike representing him said her client had been “dependent” on heroin and cocaine but has been clean since the summer.

Judge Hopkins said it would be “unjust” to jail Peplar now.

He was handed a custodial term of 21 months but that was suspended for 24 months.

The defendant will have to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £250 costs and a £156 surcharge.

Before Peplar left the dock, the judge told him: “You have just been given a chance – don’t waste it.”