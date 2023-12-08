NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to eventually return humans to the Moon, looks to have stalled somewhat.

Due to “multiple challenges” Artemis 3, the first crewed mission of the programme which was expected to launch in December 2025, will probably be delayed until at least 2027.

However, NASA has pointed out that 2027 is still one year sooner than its original goal of 2028.

From Newport to Neptune

Back at the start of October, Newport nature photographer Nick Edwards caught the imagination of Argus readers with his breathtaking shots of the night sky.

Nick Edwards

Nick explained that the inspiration for looking skyward stemmed from SpaceX’s launch of its first manned Dragon capsule and the encouragement the public were given to watch the event from themselves.

To find out more about the person behind the photographs, Nick kindly invited me to his Newport home which he shares with partner Zofia Mogilewska and daughter Kalina.

Nick said: “The SpaceX launch really fuelled my imagination as to the possibilities of what I could capture with my camera.

"However, I realised that a camera along was not going to be enough, so I started looking around for a telescope.

"Eventually, I plumped for the Celestron Powerseeker 70AZ, a good entry telescope which costs approximately £100. This telescope is reasonably inexpensive when compared to higher end models but allows the user to observe planets (and their moons), stars and Messier Objects. The telescope, which I bought from Argos, comes with a selection of lenses. It's very easy to use and very beginner friendly!”

Nick Edwards. Waxing crescent

Nick, who works in research and development at the Royal Gwent Hospital, went onto explain how he then was able to photograph Saturn, Venus, and the southern pole of the Moon.

“With the telescope duly aligned on the target object, I was then able to capture the image using my ZWO ASI 120MM Mini Monochrome Planetary Camera which is connected via USB to my laptop. The imaging software I use to control the camera is called SharpCap and this is free to download online. The camera costs roughly £120 and is fairly easy to operate.”

Nick, who was also quick to champion the work of fellow South Wales Argus Camera Club member Mark Whitcutt, explained that he has also been able to catch some impressive shots using his smart phone which can be mounted on his telescope via an adapter, with the camera exposure settings adjusted manually.

Despite the battle with light pollution in the area which blots out some of the fainter objects in the night sky, Nick is keen to now attempt to photograph the outer planets, Uranus and Neptune, along with deep sky objects such as star clusters and nebulae, plus potentially turn his hand to taking solar images. However, Nick’s ultimate aim is to one day share all of what he has learned with his daughter, the next generation of stargazer in the family.

Winter Solstice

On Friday, December 22, at 3.28am, the Winter Solstice occurs as the Sun reaches its lowest point in the heavens as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. Therefore, we will see the shortest day with the fewest hours of sunlight, and the longest hours of darkness.

The date marks the first day of winter with the days that follow slowly witnessing the hours of daylight begin to lengthen.

Halley’s Comet

One of the most famous comets known to humankind, Halley’s Comet, reaches its furthest distance from the Sun on Saturday, December 9.

At a distance of 3,266 million miles from the Sun, the comet will soon start its inward journey to our part of the Solar System. Last seen in 1986, we will have to wait until 2061 to catch the comet’s next apparition.

Geminids/Ursids meteor shower

The Geminids meteor shower, associated with debris left behind by an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon, is already under way, with peak activity expected on the nights of Wednesday, December 13, into Thursday, December 14, and then Thursday night into Friday, December 15.

With the shower lasting until around Christmas Eve, we could well a Zenith Hourly Rate of around 100 meteors per hour around the shower’s peak. For the best results, look high in the south-east after midnight.

The Ursids meteor shower gets under way around Sunday December 17, lasting until Boxing Day.

Situated in Ursa Minor, the Little Bear, the shower, associated with debris left by Comet 8P/Tuttle, peaks on the night of Friday December 22 into Saturday December 23, with a ZHR in the range of five to 10 meteors per hour. To observe the shower, look north.

Planets

Mercury makes an appearance in the evening sky during December, positioned low in the south-west and best observed in binoculars.

We have a short window of around two weeks before Mercury becomes lost in the evening twilight around mid-month.

Be careful when using binoculars, and wait until the Sun has fully set before sweeping the sky. Mercury re-emerges in the morning sky right at the end of December.

Venus dominates as the ‘Morning Star’ during December, rising in the south-east around 4am. On the morning of Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10, there is a lovely pairing of Venus and a slender crescent Moon.

Saturn remains on view in the south-west in the constellation of Aquarius.

Positioned considerably higher than Mercury, there is another lovely pairing on Sunday, December 17, as a crescent Moon can be seen positioned just beneath the ringed planet.

Jupiter continues to dominate the evening sky in the constellation of Aries, remaining on view until around 3.30am. On Thursday, December 21, and Friday, December 22, watch for Jupiter as it dazzles away close to the Moon approaching its ‘Full’ phase.

December’s Cold Moon

An aptly named Cold Moon will govern the skies during the festive period.

Named as such by Native American peoples, each full Moon was christened with a name reflecting the season and time of year.

Cold Moon is a Mohawk name, the indigenous people of which inhabit North America.

Other names include Drift Clearing Moon, named by the Cree, Snow Moon, named by the Haida and Cherokee, and Long Night Moon named by the Mohicans.

In Europe, ancient pagans called the December full Moon the Moon Before Yule in honour of the Yuletide festival celebrating the return of the Sun heralded by the Winter Solstice.

Beginner’s Corner

As a help to beginners to find their way around the night sky, use the Moon during November to try and locate some bright stars on view.

On Friday, December 8, the Moon is positioned to the north of Spica, the brightest star in Virgo, the Virgin.

On Monday, December 25, the Moon is positioned to the north of Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus, the Bull.

On Thursday, December 28, the Moon is positioned to the south of Pollux, the brightest star in the constellation of Gemini, the Twins. On Sunday, December 31, the Moon is positioned to the north of Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, the Lion.

Christmas gifts

Whereas a telescope springs to mind as potentially the ideal Christmas gift, I’d be inclined to start out with a pair of binoculars to test the water.

Binoculars serve as a great starting point in astronomy and should interest wane, binoculars are a lot more versatile than a telescope.

A pair of binoculars in the 10 x 50 range will serve any new starter well. Alternatively, I’d be happy to give advice on purchasing a telescope, email me at thenightsky@themoon.co.uk.

This is also the address for any astronomy images to be sent for potential inclusion in The Night Sky.

With regard to books, there is the Yearbook of Astronomy 2024, published by Pen and Sword; Stargazing: Beginners Guide to Astronomy, published by Collins or Stargazing 2024 by Phillip’s.

You could also consider a subscription to a magazine such as Astronomy Now or the BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

Dark Sky Wales has an online shop with some great astronomy experience gift ideas: www.darkskywalestrainingservices.co.uk/shop/

Society meetings

Barry Astronomical Society. Monday, December 11. 7pm. Observing Jupiter Past and Present – Dave Powell. Barry Community Centre, Cemetery Road, Barry, CF62 8BP.

Bridgend Astronomical Society. Wednesday, December 20. 7pm. To the South Pole! – Dr Jeni Millard. Bridgend Tennis, Squash, and Bowls Club, Halo Rec Centre, Angel Street, CF31 4AH.

Moon phases

New Moon: December 12;

First quarter: December 19;

Full Moon December 27.

