Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, was arrested following the incident, which saw large parts of the town locked down, and has now been officially charged with attempted murder after the incident in Moy Road.

South Wales Police has confirmed he will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow morning, Thursday, December 7

Police were called to the incident along with other emergency services personnel, were called just before 9.10am.

A 29-year-old woman who was hurt in the incident, has been discharged from hospital.

In an official statement South Wales Police said: "Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr has today, Wednesday December 6, been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, yesterday morning.

"He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday, December 7, at 10am.

"The 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital."