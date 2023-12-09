A MAN has pleaded not guilty to threatening a woman with a chainsaw.
Martyn Bebb, 47, denied threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in public on Wellington Way in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.
The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place on February 21 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of affray which was committed on the same day.
Prosecutor James Evans asked Judge Richard Kember for seven days to consider if the Crown Prosecution Service wanted to pursue the threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in public matter to trial.
The case was adjourned for a week.
Bebb, formerly of Wellington Way, Rhymney was granted unconditional bail.
