ETHAN GULLIFORD, 21, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, a public order offence and assault by beating on June 26.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge, a £100 fine and £85 costs.

ROBERT JOHN FAULKNER, 29, of Upper Griffin Street, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Elm Drive, Risca on April 25 when he was in such a position that he could not have had proper control of the vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT LARRY HORNE, 33, of Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on May 10.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN CHARLES, 38, of Pillmawr Road, Newport must pay £220 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN HIBBERT, 44, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL FREDERICK ROBERTS, 54, of Clarence Street, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 93mph in a 70mph zone on Station Road, Tredegar on May 1.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RACHEL BRAIN, 51, of Pantygasseg Road, Pantygasseg, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JACQUELINE MARY CUFF, 33, of Stiels, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG GOODRIDGE, 39, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WENDY MARGARET GREENSILL, 60, of Daffodil Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDER JAMES KING, 38, of Commodore Lane, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool on May 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE MORSE, 47, of Roman Park View, Trellech, near Monmouth must pay £482 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seatbelt on the B4293 in Llanishen on May 23.

CRAIG NURDEN, 37, of Caldicot Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNIFER WILLIAMS, 53, of Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road on May 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.