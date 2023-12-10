Macsen Salvato-Smith, 20, is accused of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The defendant also faces counts of possession of criminal property of £9,700 in cash and the dangerous driving of a Sur-Ron electric motorbike on Newport’s Hereford Road.

The prosecution claims the allegations took place on October 30.

Salvato-Smith, of Somerset Road, is due to appear before the crown court on January 3 next year.

He was remanded in custody.