A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with serious drugs offences.
Macsen Salvato-Smith, 20, is accused of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
The defendant also faces counts of possession of criminal property of £9,700 in cash and the dangerous driving of a Sur-Ron electric motorbike on Newport’s Hereford Road.
The prosecution claims the allegations took place on October 30.
Salvato-Smith, of Somerset Road, is due to appear before the crown court on January 3 next year.
He was remanded in custody.
