THE December weather has certainly got more chilly so we set the theme for this week as "keeping warm".

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

Keeping warm walking in Tredegar House. Picture: Marjorie Beacham Aldridge

Keeping snug. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Keeping warm the old fashioned way in Usk. Picture: Jennifer Wareham

Having a warm on a frosty morning. Picture: Mark Wall

Warm hugs in the cold air in Newport. Picture: David Inson

This dog is looking snug. Picture: Sarah Danaher

Little Ember, four months old, wrapped up in Griffithstown. Picture: Lucy Hawkins

Knitted hats in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon

Fun in the snow at Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Gloves on a stall at the chilly Magor Frost Fair. Picture: David Barnes