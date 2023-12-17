THE December weather has certainly got more chilly so we set the theme for this week as "keeping warm".
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Keeping warm walking in Tredegar House. Picture: Marjorie Beacham Aldridge
Keeping snug. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Keeping warm the old fashioned way in Usk. Picture: Jennifer Wareham
Having a warm on a frosty morning. Picture: Mark Wall
Warm hugs in the cold air in Newport. Picture: David Inson
This dog is looking snug. Picture: Sarah Danaher
Little Ember, four months old, wrapped up in Griffithstown. Picture: Lucy Hawkins
Knitted hats in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon
Fun in the snow at Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Gloves on a stall at the chilly Magor Frost Fair. Picture: David Barnes
