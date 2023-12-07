The helicopter was seen for around an hour between 9.04pm and 9.54pm on Tuesday night, December 5.

The National Police Air Service has now confirmed to the Argus that the helicopter was called to assist the police in searching for a missing person.

A spokesperson for NPAS said: “Between 2104hrs and 2154hrs on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the police helicopter from NPAS St Athan was deployed to assist Gwent Police in a missing person search in the Newport area.”