Dyfed-Powys Police were called after the reported incident on the westbound lane of the Pont Abraham roundabout between 10am and 10.30am on Friday, December 1.

It was reported that a man in a black Land Rover got out of his vehicle while it stopped at the roundabout. It is alleged that he physically assaulted and verbally abused a woman who was in the car – a red Ford Kuga – behind.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 23001212503.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.