Harries, who grew up in Cardiff, underwent emergency brain surgery back in April and has remained in hospital since due to various complications.

In May she experienced blackouts after which the right side of her face drooped and in June she was placed into an induced coma after having a seizure.

Upon waking from the coma her seizures continued and she was left unable to walk.

In July, doctors discovered Harries had a "life threatening spinal tear" which needed to be operated on immediately.

Following two operations, the reality star, who appeared on series 12 of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013 where she finished third, posted a video to X revealing she was still in hospital and awaiting the results of scans and tests to see if she would ever walk again.

In the video, posted in August, she said she was remaining positive despite all she had been through.

The last update received from Harries and her family was on August 20, when her family posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account: "Lauren is going through a bad time emotionally. She still has a few risky operations left to go until she hopefully can walk again.

"She misses being able to simply walk and wants to thank everyone in the hospital (staff and patients) that are keeping her sane, she really appreciates them as well as all of you amazing people!

"Her art is also keeping her going, she's never painted so much, thank you to everyone who has brought one as well. Thank you for your prayers."

Now Harries' family has issued an update on her X account revealing after more than seven months in hospital she is finally home, and just in time for Christmas.

The post on X said: "Update: Laurens out of hospital. It's been the most stressful 7 months of our families lives. But she's home in time for Christmas.

"Note from Lauren: "It's wonderful not seeing the worry on my family's faces anymore, merry Christmas thank you to all of my stars for your love "."

Fans passed on their well wishes, thrilled to hear the Big Brother star was now home.

