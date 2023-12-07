Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, is also accused of stalking fellow Romanian Andreea Pintilli, 29, before the alleged knife attack.

The mother-of-two Andreea was 37 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly stabbed on her way to dropping her children to school on Tuesday morning.

She was rushed to hospital but discharged the following day after medics carried out checks on her and her unborn child.

Police launched a seven-hour man hunt following the incident in the village of Aberfan before making an arrest.

Popescu was later charged with attempted murder, stalking, and witness intimidation and appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court today.

He came to court dressed in a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and that he understood the charges as he was assisted by an interpreter during the short administrative hearing.

There was no application for bail and a judge said that the case was so serious it could only be heard at the crown court.

Popescu, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody to appear on January 4 at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.