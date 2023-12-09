Ship Deck in Trethomas has made the top ten ‘sea-riously’ great chip shops across the UK for Takeaway of the Year in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes, the popular chippy opened in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.

It's crunch time now for the National Fish and Chip Awards

Speaking to the Argus Mr Hughes said they are "extremely proud" and thanked their team for their "effort and determination".

This isn’t the first time Ship Deck has been recognised, with the store also making the top 10 in the National Fish and Chip Awards last year.

Mr Hughes said: “We are extremely proud to be listed amongst nine other absolutely fantastic shops up and down the UK.

Outside Ship Deck in Caerphilly

“We are proud that Caerphilly is getting recognised for great fish and chips.

“It goes without saying Kimberly and I put a lot into maintaining and improving Ship Deck but we are always blown away on the efforts and dedication the team put in all year around so they were first to hear the news this morning.

“They deserve the recognition. Without them we would never have such a successful shop.

“This is the second year to reach the top ten, but we really have showcased exactly what we are about this year and we are hoping to get that little bit further.”

The Ship Deck team

Mr Hughes has been in the fish and chip industry since he was 15, winning young fish fryer of the year in 2016, which gave him the ambition to open his own shop.

The chippy which has a "modern concept" but has all the much loved favourites put their success down to "consistency".

Mr Hughes said: “It’s rewarding for our team to be a finalist; we are a team of 15 who are extremely passionate about making a difference. Beth is our supervisor and Gavin is our head fryer.

“It’s all down to consistency, we have good product with the highest quality of produce that is made to order. All out staff go through training alongside management.

Owners Ryan and Kimberley Hughes with their two children

“A lot goes into the awards including how the business is run, your carbon footprint plus how you source your fish and potato’s.”

Also making the top 10 chippies in Wales was Zero Plus Fish and Chips, Cardiff alongside Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech.

A selection of Ship Deck's traditional chippy delights

National Fish and Chip Awards Takeaway of the Year’s top 10:

Scotland:

The Fish Works, Largs

County Durham:

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington

Yorkshire:

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington

Mister C’s, Selby

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Auckley Friery, Doncaster

Lincolnshire:

Marina Fish & Chips, Skegness

Wales

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Ship Deck, Caerphilly

Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff

The Takeaway of the Year category is sponsored by McWhinneys, Oilchef, Pukka, Smales, Colbecks, Friars Pride, VA Whitely and BD Signs.

The awards organiser and National Federation of Fish Friers President Andrew Crook said: “To be awarded Takeaway of the Year status by the fish and chip industry is something that many a chip shop business wants to attain.

"It’s not an easy thing to accomplish and we’re incredibly happy for, and proud of, these 10 brilliant finalists which are edging nearer to what will be a truly amazing outcome for one of them.”

The 10 will be invited to the awards ceremony on February 28, 2024, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, where the winner will be announced.