Halifax will bring its Community Banker service to the library, in The Twyn, on Thursdays between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The firm closed down its branch in the town’s Castle Court Shopping Centre at the end of November, due to what it called falling customer demand.

A senior councillor said the move also comes after Barclays announced the closure of its branch in Blackwood, and Caerphilly Council’s leadership will meet with the company on Monday, December 11, to discuss the decision.

Jamie Pritchard, the council’s deputy leader, said: “With banks closing across the country, we know as a council we have to step in to do what we would not normally be considering.

“Our aim is always to support residents impacted by banking closures.”

Carol Andrews, the council’s cabinet member for education and communities, added: “Our library services team have worked very hard to react when banks have announced closures.

“Residents are impacted by such closures, so again the council is stepping in with support.”

According to Halifax, its Community Banker schemes “provide banking services and account support for customers who may not have a local branch”.

Cllr Pritchard and council leader Sean Morgan will meet Barclays representatives on December 11 to discuss the Blackwood branch closure. Local councillors are invited to attend the meeting.