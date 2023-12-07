Live Lane closed on Newport M4 at J29 due to crash Emergency Traffic Newport By Lauran O'Toole Share A lane is currently closed on the M4 westbound at J29 due to a crash. The lane closure is causing heavy traffic and delays. The average speed in the area is 10mph. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here