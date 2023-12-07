Fans up and down the country have been speculating for weeks, trying to work out clues in teaser trailers being released by the soap.

What viewers do know, is that the incident is set to take place at The Queen Vic which was confirmed in a flash-forward scene that aired in February earlier this year.

In the clip, there are six female characters, including Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) who are thought to be suspects.

The women are seen standing over a dead man’s body in the iconic pub.

Who are the seven Eastenders characters at risk of death on Christmas Day?





But now EastEnders has revealed a new image on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing seven male characters who could be the potential victims on Christmas Day, which is a first for the programme.

They are Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), and Tom Cotton (Brian Conley).

One account responded: "Genuinely convinced it’s Jack now. Everyone else seems too obvious. And Penny returning with Lauren, wearing black? What relevance does that have to any of the other men?"

This person made it clear they want Jack to survive, writing: "IT BETTER NOT BE JACK BRANNING YOU CANNOT DO THIS TO AMY."

"DO NOT KILL JACK. DO NOT," added another.

A main clue people have been discussing about the Christmas Day death is the amber cufflinks which was seen on the body in the flash-forward scene.

A user said: "Who has the cufflinks at the moment?"

One reply answered: "Phil and Rocky both have them here."

All the women have various connections with the group of men, meaning there could be numerous motives for their actions.

For example, Dean returned on Halloween and has been tormenting his former sister-in-law Linda ever since, reports Radio Times.

But it’s Phil who has the most connections with the soap's six potential criminals.

However, it’s his ex-wife Sharon who is hiding a big family secret from him and her fiancé Keanu.

After her son Albie was diagnosed with the genetic health condition known as Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, Sharon soon realised Phil was the father and not Keanu due to testing for the gene.

This is because a doctor said both parents had to carry it and although Sharon does, it was confirmed Keanu’s test came back negative.

When is EastEnders on TV on Christmas Day?





For 2023, the BBC has announced EastEnders will air on Christmas Day on BBC One at 9.45pm.

The much later time slot will see the festive episode be on TV for an hour.

It’s the only soap Christmas special which will be broadcast for a full 60 minutes on December 25.