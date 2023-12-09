Asda in Pill has set up the gift appeal for 213 pupils at Ringland Primary School.

In the appeal, each child has asked for a small gift, names and details of gift have been written on a name tag and hung on the Christmas tree at the front of the store.

All customers need to do is choose a tag, purchase the item, then return it to store with the name tag attached.

The gifts will then be donated to Ringland Primary School on December 21.

A spokesperson for the store said the aim was to bring so much joy to the children and families within the community as possible.

"It is our belief that there is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up”, said the spokesperson.

"The support Asda Pill is providing for our school will certainly achieve this."