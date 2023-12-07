FOUR men have been charged after police carried out dawn raids across Newport in a drugs sting.
Officers carried out warrants at three addresses across Newport following an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent on Tuesday, December 5.
Gwent Police issued a video of the raid which sees officers smashing down a door to gain access to one of the properties and making their way to the scene.
👮♀️Officers carried out warrants at three addresses in the early hours of this morning following an extensive investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent. 👮♂️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 5, 2023
❗Two men – aged 32 and 56 - were arrested at the properties and remain in police custody. pic.twitter.com/BKaK1FbvBD
In an update issued today the force announced that a 32-year-old Newport man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A – heroin and cocaine, and conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine).
Three men also from Newport, aged 56, 45 and 32, were charged with conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine).
