Officers carried out warrants at three addresses across Newport following an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent on Tuesday, December 5.

Gwent Police issued a video of the raid which sees officers smashing down a door to gain access to one of the properties and making their way to the scene.

👮‍♀️Officers carried out warrants at three addresses in the early hours of this morning following an extensive investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent. 👮‍♂️



❗Two men – aged 32 and 56 - were arrested at the properties and remain in police custody. pic.twitter.com/BKaK1FbvBD — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 5, 2023

In an update issued today the force announced that a 32-year-old Newport man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A – heroin and cocaine, and conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine).

Three men also from Newport, aged 56, 45 and 32, were charged with conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine).