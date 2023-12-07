Connor Sainsbury from Caerphilly had people working for him selling the class B drugs on and he issued threats of violence to those who owed him money.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said the defendant had bought 30kg of cannabis and 4kg of ketamine from a contact known as ‘Liverpool’.

Some of the drugs being shipped into mainland Britain came from Dutch suppliers in Holland which were then sent by courier to him in Gwent.

The evidence against Sainsbury was gathered after he was arrested last September and detectives analysed his phone which contained a “significant quantity” of drug related messages.

MORE NEWS: 'Aberfan knifeman' in court charged with attempted murder of pregnant woman

Miss Jackson said: “During one conversation, Liverpool states that his man was the biggest importer in the country and imported 54kg of cannabis into the country each week.”

Sainsbury, aged 21, of Brynhyfryd, Pontlottyn pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a private place after a collapsible baton was found at his home.

The defendant had a previous conviction for handling stolen goods but none for any drugs offences, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Gavin Rofer representing Sainsbury said: “This is a young man who was not living the high life, he wasn’t living in a luxury flat in Cardiff Bay and driving a Ferrari.

“He was at the time of his arrest, and when he was remanded into custody, working mostly as a landscape gardener and driving a Volkswagen van.

“This is a very young man – he was 20 effectively at the time that these offences were committed.

“At that stage, he was still living with his mother.”

Judge Simon Mills told Sainsbury: “People only get involved in drug dealing at this level in order to make substantial amounts of money.

“You were buying and selling on a commercial scale and, in my judgement, you did have an expectation of substantial financial advantage and you were directing others.”

He added: “Threats were also issued in order to enforce debts.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and eight months and is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing next year.