The award recognises his dedication to delivering lively and engaging sessions for gymnasts in the local community, as well as his support for the development of young leaders within his club.

The UK Coaching Awards is a national celebration event, regarded as the most prestigious within the coaching community and created to honour the remarkable contributions coaches make.

Mr Carpenter initially started out as a plumber before making the switch to coaching, and has been recognised for his willingness to learn and develop.

On the win, Mr Carpenter said: “It is an absolute honour to achieve this award, it is unbelievable and to be recognised for all of the work that we do is just fantastic.

UK Coaching chief executive Mark Gannon congratulated Mr Carpenter on his award, and for the profound coaching contribution that saw him honoured as part of the annual celebration.

“I would like to extend a huge congratulations to Luke on his fantastic work which we are very proud to recognise by presenting him with a UK Coaching award."