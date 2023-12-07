Richard Williams, 52, from Newport first sexually assaulted her after taking her to a McDonald’s for a meal before attacking her in his candle-lit bedroom.

The defendant was jailed for more than 22 years after he had “groomed” his victim and carried out “a campaign of rape”.

Newport Crown Court heard how she had told the police: “Everything he has done has destroyed my childhood.

“Every single part of my life has been ruined.”

Judge Carl Harrison told Williams: “You stole her childhood for your own sexual gratification.

“You repeatedly raped a child. This was a campaign of rape. You humiliated her.

“I'm satisfied that you pose a significant risk to female children.”

The judge added: “You groomed her and bought her gifts.

“You forced her to dress in Ann Summers underwear and outfits.

“You took photographs of her wearing Ann Summers outfits and you filmed your rapes of her.

“You prevented her from reporting what you were doing to others.

“The first time, you took her to a McDonald's and then went back to your property and in to a bedroom lit with candles.

“It was in that candlelit bedroom that you raped her.”

The offences took place when Williams lived in Newport and Risca.

The defendant, now of Pleasant View, Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf pleaded guilty to five counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

He also admitted unrelated sex offences that occurred some years later of two counts of possessing indecent images of children.

These related to one category B image and 68 at category C.

His offending spanned between 2009 and 2020.

In mitigation, it was heard that Williams was a “hard-working man” with no previous convictions for sex offences.

The defendant was handed an extended prison sentence of 22 years and three months.

That was made up of a custodial term of 17 years and three months plus an extended licence period of five years.

Williams will have to register as a sex offender for life.