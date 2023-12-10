Glasbury House, in the border village of Glasbury, Powys, near Hay on Wye, in the Welsh Marches, which dates from the 1730s when it was built for a private family, has been put up for sale.

Once owned by a London council to provide holidays for children from London, the Grade II-listed property has most recently been the privately-owned River Wye Activity Centre.

The house, on the River Wye, was lived in by a succession of family members from 1738 until 1954. The property was acquired by Ilford Borough Council and the London Borough of Redbridge in 1963. It was the London Borough of Redbridge which converted the property into an outdoor activity centre.

Glasbury Outdoor Education Centre was run by Redbridge Council for more than half a century to provide outdoor activities for more than 1,800 pupils a year from schools in London and surrounding areas.

But the centre was closed in 2015 after the council decided to cut funding and stood empty until April 2019 when it was bought and turned into the River Wye Activity Centre.

Offers are now invited for the sale of Glasbury House which is listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £1.2 million.

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions which is handling the sale of the property, said: "Glasbury House, its grounds and facilities, in its unrivalled rural location is surely the ultimate location, right on the world renowned River Wye, for an outdoor activity centre. Everything you need is there; it would seem everything's ready to go.

"There has already been stirrings of interest from prospective buyers in the property through word of mouth. I'm expecting great interest in Glasbury House for a number of reasons not the least of which being the growing demand for no fuss, eco friendly 'staycation' activity type holidays. Glasbury House would seem to be perfect to offer this type of multi-generational holiday.

"Glasbury House would also make a fabulous family home.

"The nearest train station is found in Abergavenny."

She said: "The well-presented detached property is made up of a main building with commercial kitchens, a dining room, lounge, games room, large toilet and shower block on the ground floor as well as toilets and sinks upstairs next to the bedrooms. The house is approached via a fine sweeping driveway, with a walled garden and with attractive, mature grounds.

"As well as the main house, there is also a bunkhouse which sleeps up to 27 people. Originally a coach house and stables, the building was converted in the 70s to self-catering accommodation. It comprises a commercial kitchen, a washroom containing five shower cubicles with two wc’s, and a drying room on the ground floor. On the first floor are five bunkhouse-style rooms and bathroom.

"A single storey extension was built in 2001 in architectural sympathy with the original coach house. This compliments the existing facility with a multi-purpose dining /common/ classroom, accessible toilet and wet room and a further four WC’s and showers, conveniently split into two separate washrooms."

There is also a popular campsite in the grounds which can sleep more than 300 people.

The house is set in six acres of grounds, which stretch down to the banks of the River Wye. There is also access onto the river bank, locally known as The Bont.

Subject to the relevant consents this property may be suitable but is not limited to use as residential accommodation, a wedding venue or further development.

Paul Fosh Auctions is inviting offers for the sale of Glasbury House based on a guide price of £1.2 million.