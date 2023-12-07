This is the first time Neighbourhood Faves has run in the UK and the winning businesses have all been voted for by neighbours in their local communities based on their contributions to their local areas and excellent services.

Michele Williams Esoterics, in Ynysddu, came top of the Pamper Spot category.

Michele Williams said: “I am so pleased to receive this award, having only started the business in March it’s brilliant to see my work in the community being recognised.”

When Michele first moved to Wales, she could see there was a gap that needed to be filled, particularly in schools, when it came to esoterics, that’s when she decided to set up her private practice. She now works with a range of clients from age seven to 70-plus.

Michele’s philosophy is to really help people on both a physical and emotional level and she has a motto of “empowering others to be themselves”.

Michele says she has been very successful with the results, watching her clients overcome challenges, whatever they may be.

After using the website Nextdoor to promote her business, Michele really saw an increase in new clientele.

As a winner, Michele Williams Esoterics will now be featured on Nextdoor’s Discover Map, have access to digital tools including a new Fave trophy badge for their business and receive up to a year of free advertising on Nextdoor to help further promote their local business.

Laura Roche, managing director of Nextdoor UK, said: “Local businesses are the heart of our local communities and I’m thrilled that Nextdoor has been able to play a huge help in giving Michelle the recognition she deserves. This is only the start of a very exciting initiative to launch in the UK, and we look forward to recognising more local businesses in the years to come.”