Jan Kandrac, 29, stumbled into the flat just off Newport city centre and told his victim he was looking for somewhere to go to the toilet.

The shocked victim turned around to see the defendant with his private parts exposed on Friday, July 28, last year.

A judge said Kandrac had “invaded” the man’s home.

Prosecutor Nigel Fryer said: “After his arrest, the defendant told the police, ‘I was extremely drunk. I was off my face.’”

Gareth Williams representing Kandrac said: “The defendant went into the home of someone he doesn’t know.

“This is unacceptable behaviour.

“He was on drink and possibly drugs at the time.

“The defendant said he was looking for the toilet and the owner threw him out.

“It was probably a drunken mistake.”

Kandrac, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport had pleaded guilty to flashing after initially denying the offence, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant, who followed proceedings with the help of a Slovakian interpreter, is currently serving a prison sentence for burglary.

Judge Simon Mills told Kandrac: “You entered the home of a man who was a stranger to you.

“He was going about his own business when he became aware of a physical presence behind him.

“When he turned around he could see you with your trousers slightly down and your penis exposed.

“What a terrible thing to see.”

He added: “He has been left anxious and struggling to sleep.

“What you did has had a serious effect on him.

“I took you some time to plead guilty but I do accept that you are now remorseful.”

The judge said Kandrac’s offence was so serious that only an immediate prison sentence was justified.

The defendant was jailed for 21 weeks on top of his custodial sentence for burglary.

Kandrac will have to pay a victim surcharge following his release.