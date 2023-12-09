The service supplies parents with baby necessities, food items for both children and adults and even a maternity bag for soon-to-be mums.

Members of the community donated a Moses basket, nappies, a baby bouncer seat and more.

Manager of Feed Newport Gemma Walker said that the baby bank was originally inspired by her personal experience of having her daughter at a young age and the understanding that not everyone in that situation is able to get help or have a good support system.

"Thanks to your support, Baby Bank was able to provide a new mother with essential help after being approached by her midwife," said Ms Walker.

"Donations made to Newport Baby Bank allow volunteers to provide families with much-needed equipment and help.

"In this situation, the service was able to give an expectant mother equipment such as a pushchair for her newborn, who originally had nothing."