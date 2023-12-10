A FATHER-OF-TWO from Caerphilly received the shock of his life after winning a dream car and cash prize worth more than £50,000 courtesy of online competition firm BOTB.
Robert MacDonald scooped a Mini John Cooper Works worth £33,000 plus £20,000 cash.
Mr MacDonald received a visit at his home from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised him with the good news.
Mr MacDonald said: “I was absolutely blown away when Christian turned up at my door and felt like I needed a lie down.
“The last time I won anything was when I won about £200 on the Grand National more than 20 years ago.”
Mr MacDonald, who works as a patent examiner on new inventions, said he was considering taking the cash alternative.
“It’s come at the right time as I’ve had a few hard years and means I will be able to sort a few things out in my life," he said.
“I would like to visit my mum in Scotland and I’ve also got a poodle which is huge, so I might use the money to get an old car the dog can chew up.”
The Mini John Cooper Works certainly packs a punch with over 200bhp and is really fun to drive.
Mr Williams said: “A huge congratulations to Robert on winning this amazing prize.
“For such a little car, it has got plenty of power and is awesome to drive. People take them to a track day or you can obviously just use it to travel to the shops.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.
The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64 million worth of cars so far.
