Robert MacDonald scooped a Mini John Cooper Works worth £33,000 plus £20,000 cash.

Mr MacDonald received a visit at his home from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised him with the good news.

Mr MacDonald said: “I was absolutely blown away when Christian turned up at my door and felt like I needed a lie down.

“The last time I won anything was when I won about £200 on the Grand National more than 20 years ago.”

Mr MacDonald, who works as a patent examiner on new inventions, said he was considering taking the cash alternative.

“It’s come at the right time as I’ve had a few hard years and means I will be able to sort a few things out in my life," he said.

“I would like to visit my mum in Scotland and I’ve also got a poodle which is huge, so I might use the money to get an old car the dog can chew up.”

The Mini John Cooper Works certainly packs a punch with over 200bhp and is really fun to drive.

Mr Williams said: “A huge congratulations to Robert on winning this amazing prize.

“For such a little car, it has got plenty of power and is awesome to drive. People take them to a track day or you can obviously just use it to travel to the shops.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64 million worth of cars so far.