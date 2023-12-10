Sue and Steve Malson who work for charity Trac2 will be delivering more than 100 Christmas dinners across Pontypool and Newport to those in need.

The pair will also be giving out Christmas presents to children.

Charity Trac2 has been running for 15 years (Image: Steve Malson)

Mr Malson said: “My mum is the CEO of Trac2 which has been running for 15 years.

“I have been doing it for four years and it has really opened my eyes.

“When I was child, I’d never see my mum Christmas Day because she would be out helping. It’s nice because I am carrying on her legacy.

“People will be getting a three-course meal of starter, a main with a choice of turkey, lamb or beef and a chocolate pudding for dessert.

Mother and son Sue and Steve Malson (Image: Steve Malson)

“Justine Flowers works a lot of overtime and she’ll be out delivering the meals with us as well. We have been to flea markets to try to raise funds towards the meals.

“Last year we delivered 46 children with presents and they each got 10-15 gifts each.

“The other week we saw a post about a boy wanting Star Wars figures so we travelled down to Swansea and gifted him with 60 figures as a donation. He was so happy.”

Those receiving the hot meals will be homeless and vulnerable people who have been identified through the charity.

Steve with children Trac2 have delivered presents to (Image: Steve Malson)

The family's good deed does not end there as a couple of days after Christmas Mr Malson is flying out to South Africa as a volunteer in a day centre for Trac2.

Mr Malson said: “I'm going to South Africa 🇿🇦 for three weeks to volunteer in a day centre where kids has sadly lost their parents through drugs HIV and crime.

“I will be teaching football and English and will be over there for New Year.

A fully loaded Trac2 van (Image: Steve Malson)

“I have also driven to Ukraine twice with a van full of aid.”

Trac2, who are based in Trevethin, consists of seven full time staff members and eight volunteers.