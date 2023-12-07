Tredegar Arms Hotel and Restaurant on Morgan Street posted that they had caught people trying to break into their premises on December 5 but "thankfully no extreme damage was caused".

Gwent Police has since confirmed to the Argus that they received a report of a burglary in Morgan Street at around 3.15am, on December 5.

Three unknown people entered a commercial premises and reportedly stole several bottles of alcohol and an iPhone, according to the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a burglary in Morgan Street, Tredegar at around 3.15am on Tuesday, December 5.

“Three unknown people entered a commercial premises and reportedly stole several bottles of alcohol and an iPhone.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2300412770.”

Attempts to contact the Tredegar Arms for more details were unsuccessful.