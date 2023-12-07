AN ARREST warrant was issued for a dangerous driver who failed to turn up for his sentence after he told his barrister he didn’t have enough money to get to court.
Lee Price, 21, from Ebbw Vale was due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to four driving offences.
But his lawyer Jeffrey Jones said the defendant wasn't going to show up.
He told the judge: “He says he did not have the finance to make his way to this court.”
Prosecutor Matthew Comer said: “My application is for a warrant not backed for bail.”
Recorder David Regan agreed.
When found and brought to court in custody, Price, of Alexandra Street, will be sentenced for dangerous driving, failing to stop for a constable, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
The offences took place in Ebbw Vale’s Darby Crescent and Lime Avenue when the defendant was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra on October 9.
An interim driving ban was imposed following his guilty pleas at Newport Magistrates' Court last month.
