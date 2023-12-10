Ethan Jones leapt at the victim in the New Duffryn bar in the Aberbargoed area of Caerphilly while he was playing pool.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant used foul slurs against the man who is of “mixed heritage”.

After a scuffle at the pub the 21-year-old defendant followed him home and smashed the window of his van after he’d left the pub and driven home.

Jones then pursued the man to his parents' house in the town and punched him in the face in front of his horrified mum and dad.

The complainant had taken two knives to confront him but his mother took the weapons away from him.

The defendant’s family had also turned up and got involved to stop Jones.

He then threw an iron bar at the victim’s parents’ house smashing a porch window there, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.

The victim suffered a 4cm cut to his face from the punch which he needed stitches for after going to hospital.

Jones, of Coedymoeth Road, Aberbargoed, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), having an offensive weapon in public, causing criminal damage and racially aggravated criminal damage.

The offences occurred on August 8, 2021.

He has a previous conviction for GBH, also from 2021, for which he received a community order.

Richard Ace representing Jones said his client was an immature young man at the time of the offence.

His client suffered with “mental health problems” and he argued that the case had taken a long time to come to court.

Jones was working in a 40-hour-a-week job and had not been in any serious trouble since, his barrister added.

Judge Paul Hopkins KC told the defendant of the witnesses and victim: “This must have been an alarming and distressing incident for all of them.”

He said that Jones was capable of being rehabilitated in the community.

The defendant was jailed for 21 months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He must complete 19 sessions of an accredited programme, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe a temporary curfew between 7pm and 6am.

The two men were known to each other but the attack was “unprovoked”.