Cadbury chocolates including Roses, Heroes and Celebrations are always popular stocking fillers among UK households at Christmas time.

This year the usual Christmas regulars have even been joined by some Easter favourites including Creme Eggs.

While a new Creme Egg chocolate bar has also recently been released in the UK.

Cadbury Roses fans discover missing flavour from boxes ahead of Christmas

But as shoppers have begun rushing to stores across the UK to stock up on chocolate ahead of Christmas, they have made a shocking discovery in the Cadbury Roses tubs.

Taking to social media, shoppers shared their disappointment that upon opening their box of Roses there were no Orange Creme chocolates in the box.

One fan even found a tub that had no caramel chocolates in it.

One Cadbury lover on X (formerly Twitter) said: "@CadburyUK disappointed to note I bought a tub of roses and there wasn’t a single caramel or orange crème in there (three crying emojis)."

Another person commented: "Our tub of Cadbury Roses doesn't have any Orange cremes and I'm taking this as a personal attack."

A third person, posting a picture of the lack of Orange Creme chocolates in a packet they had purchased, simply said: "@CadburyUK no orange sweets."

A Cadbury spokesperson took to X to reply to these comments saying that some Cadbury Roses products will not include Orange Cremes due to "supply chain challenges".

The Cadbury spokesperson said: "Hi, this year, a small percentage of Cadbury Roses products will not contain any Orange Cremes due to supply chain challenges.

"But don't worry, you'll still be able to enjoy the same amount of chocolate as usual as we’ve replaced them with our much-loved Strawberry Cremes."

The strawberry creme replacement alternative didn't seem to sit well with one fan.

Replying to Cadbury's comment, she said: "This isn’t very good I only look forward to the orange ones!"

The news of the missing Orange Cremes from Roses products comes just weeks after Cadbury revealed it had discontinued the peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar.

Last month concerns were also raised about the effects strike action could have on the supply of another popular chocolate at Christmas time - the Ferrero Rocher.

Although suppliers Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate reassured fans of the popular chocolate that would not be the case.

A Cargill spokesperson, at the time, said: "Cargill has contingency plans in place to continue providing chocolate to our customers if a strike does occur.

"We do not currently have, nor do we anticipate, a chocolate shortage or adverse supply chain impact to any of our customers."