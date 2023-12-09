Whether sending your letter to Santa by post or up the chimley, Santa will be working hard to make sure every child gets their perfect Christmas.

But what children and parents alike might not know is that you can get a very special letter from the big man himself in time for Christmas.

Find out how you can get a free letter from Santa Claus in time for Christmas Day.

How to get a free letter from Santa this Christmas

Every year the Royal Mail sends out thousands of letters to children ahead of Christmas directly from Santa Claus.

If you're sending international items for Christmas, we have some latest recommended posting dates coming up for our international standard services. 🎁 🎄 🎅



For more info, visit: https://t.co/sl9it9FCGP pic.twitter.com/NAyguMdgbd — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) December 4, 2023

As the postal service shares from Santa: "The elves are busy making toys.

"The reindeer are practising their sleigh runs.

"And I'm busy preparing my list of who's been good.

"I will be getting my sleigh ready for the long journey on Christmas Eve. In between I will try and reply to as many of you as possible."

Although the deadline for receiving a letter in the post from the Royal Mail has now gone, November 30, you can still get the festive card.

Making sure no child misses out, parents and guardians can print off their very own version straight from the Royal Mail.

You can print off the letter from Santa via the Royal Mail website here.

The letter which was designed by Hallmark and the Royal Mail features sweet words from Satna, Mrs Claus, the reindeer and the elves.

Along with a special Christmas letter, you also get a 'gingerbread buddy recipe' that makes the perfect festive activity.

The letter from the Royal Mail is available to print now and is completely free.