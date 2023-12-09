We went and tried one of the first Sunday roasts put on by the highly thought-of restaurant the Rock and Scallop.

The Rock and Scallop has set up a pop-up service in the Vale at the White Lion, Ystradowen, Cowbridge.

The news of Rock and Scallops’ arrival went nuts, especially when TV star Stacey Solomon turned up to try their first-ever roast dinners.

Rock and Scallop is known for its superb seafood, which is a story in itself.

When rugby legend Scott Quinnell needed his much-loved seafood fix during lockdown he couldn’t get to Rick Stein and so relied on old pal Mathew Williams (true story!).

Mr Williams, 41, came up trumps – serving Quinnell a platter of seafood.

Not only is Mr Williams a good friend of Quinnells', he’s also been relied on as a caterer for the Wales national rugby team – something we can attest to just by experiencing the sheer size of his Sunday roasts!

Warning: Rock and Scallops' Sunday Roasts mean business. Not only are they delicious, they are massive!

We settled into the pub - a lovely gastro destination - got served a refreshing glass of Pinot Grigio, then tucked into the food!

We ordered both the beef and lamb dinners, which came with roast potatoes, roast parsnips, Yorkshire puddings (big enough to move into), and a side of fresh boiled baby potatoes and a platter of veg including diced carrots, swede, peas and kale – and we had the greatest gravy we have ever tasted- thick, rich and delicious!

We tackled Rock and Scallop's Sunday roasts (Image: Newsquest)

The Rock and Scallop has set up a pop-up restaurant at the White Lion in Cowbridge (Image: Newsquest)

We ordered the beef (Image: Newsquest)

And the lamb (Image: Newsquest)

We also ordered a proper cheesy cauliflower cheese.

The lamb was tender, the parsnips sweet yet crunchy, and the potatoes soft and fluffy.

A sumptuous feast (Image: Newsquest)

A warm and friendly setting (Image: Newsquest)

The best way to describe the experience is you end up full, but in a good way – such a good way we could always find room for more food!

The food was superb (Image: Newsquest)

The team with chef Mathew Williams (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Williams has catered for the Welsh rugby team (Image: Newsquest)

You can see why Wales won so many grand slams in their glory years if they were fuelled on this!

Rock and Scallop has a rapidly growing reputation, with celebrities coming to try the food.

Solomon, a former I’m A Celeb Winner and regular on shows like Loose Woman, was there, invited by influencer and good friend of Mr Williams, Pontyclun's Charlotte Greedy.

He supplied rugby player Scott Quinnell's favourite: Seafood (Image: Newsquest)

Cheesy cauliflower! (Image: Newsquest)

No wonder celebs and rugby stars are flocking to The White Lion – a clean, crisp, light and airy modern pub.

Mr Williams, a man who looks like he could handle a rugby test match tackle or two..., came out to speak to us, and when he told us this wasn’t a job, it’s a passion, you could tell by the quality of the food – and the ingredients he sources (all local Welsh produce) he really means it.

After our chat, we were attempting to stand up to leave when Mr Williams insisted we try the puddings.

Looking at each other we thought, no chance! So he ordered us not one but two puds! – jammy dodger cake in a warming toffee custard and a light and not overly sweet chocolate cheesecake (superb), and you know what, we devoured the lot!

Then we tucked into the desserts (Image: Newsquest)

The cheesecake: Light and not overly sweet (Image: Newsquest)

Honey with the menu. A warm and friendly service at the White Lion (Image: Newsquest)

The White Lion and Rock and Scallop seem like a partnership made in heaven – a rural pub that is fast becoming a destination, and worth the travel time to experience!

We were lucky – Stacey came all the way from Essex, we only had to come from Penarth.

People of the Vale take your chance while Rock and Scallop is in the county and try their food!

Booking strongly advised.

Call the White Lion, Cowbridge Rd, Ystradowen, Cowbridge, CF71 7SY, for details.