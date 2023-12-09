OLIVER SMITH, 23, of Exemouth Place, Chepstow must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN PARRY, 25, of Western Avenue, Brynmawr was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the A467 in Abertillery on July 22.

He must pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IEUAN DAFYDD WILLIAMS, 29, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SOPHIE LOVELL, 33, of Plantation Row, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN WARD, 40, of Penypound, Abergavenny must pay £467 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a tyre on a Peugeot car in the town and a patio window on Victoria Street on July 9 and July 10 respectively.

GERAINT JOHN ROGER FORD, 36, of Tynewydd, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, Blackwood on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RIHANNAH TERESA DAVIES, 32, of Keir Hardie Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on North Road, Newbridge on April 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN COX, 53, of High Street, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Ebbw Vale on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE PRINT, 41, of Pen Y Dre, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after being found guilty in his absence of speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on June 3.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JANNESH KAUR, 34, of Graig Park Circle, Newport must pay £446 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on February 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

EMMA JANE SQUIBB, 54, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on May 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON REES, 50, of Cwrdy Lane, Penyrheol, Pontypool must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW CANTELLO, 37, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES DRAPER, 34, of Ashgrove Close, Sebastapol, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.