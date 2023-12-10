But as I sit on the opposition benches in Westminster, the overriding feeling I am struck by is how many opportunities to support ordinary people and stave off the cost-of-living crisis the government has squandered.

The rising cost of energy bills drew into sharp focus this week as temperatures plummeted amidst the news that the energy price cap would once again be increasing.

Meaning that families who are already finding themselves with no belt left to tighten are once again facing the cold reality of this government’s indifference to the cost of heating our homes.

With Citizens Advice Cymru reporting that this winter will prove harder for low-income families by almost every measure than previous years, the government had ample opportunity and notice to head this looming crisis off at the pass during their Autumn Statement, but instead what the public received was merely more of the same.

With more cuts to already stretched public services coming down the pipeline and no support to match the little that had been provided in previous years. For the good of the country, all I want for Christmas is a general election.

I was pleased to see that the Welsh Government are offering financial support for those who are struggling with their mortgage payments during this period, I’d also really encourage you to check you are receiving all the support you are entitled to by visiting the Citizen’s Advice website or by dropping in to their Newport branch when they hold drop-ins on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

While the Christmas period is a natural time to reflect on the year’s events, it should also provide us a moment to pause as we look to the future.

In the past fortnight I’ve been pleased to sit down and meet with Labour councillors from Islwyn as we look to the New Year and campaigning in the newly-formed constituency of Newport West and Iswlyn.

I was inspired to hear about the passion they have for their ward constituents, as well as the numerous good causes and campaigns they support in their areas.

Alongside their colleagues from Newport City Council, it will be their hope for the future and what more needs to be done to support the most vulnerable in our society that will be on my mind as we celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year. From my family to yours wherever you may be, Merry Christmas.

While times continue to be tough, it is important to remember that help is available from a range of services & charities here in Newport, if you’d like advice or support please get in touch with my office on 01633 256268 or email ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk.