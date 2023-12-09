We look at their cases.

Gregg Dalton

A man armed with a knife waved it at a supermarket security guard as he stole bottles of Baileys, meat and underwear from Sainsbury’s.

Gregg Dalton, 40, from Newport was captured on CCTV carrying out the crime at the store on the city’s Albany Street.

The defendant, of Caerau Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public, theft, a public order offence.

Dalton was jailed for two years.

Ethan Pope

A drug dealer wanted in Gwent was caught 160 miles away after he was dramatically arrested by armed officers at a seaside resort in Cornwall.

Ethan Pope was found after a firearms unit swooped on the streets of Bude following a joint operation between Devon and Cornwall Police and Gwent Police.

The 21-year-old was arrested in October after going on the run.

The defendant, formerly of Caerphilly, latterly of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He was locked up for 30 months.

Craig Thomas

One of the UK's worst domestic abusers is back behind bars for throwing a Lucozade bottle at his girlfriend when she told him off for throwing litter.

Craig Thomas, 42, from Newport had just been released from 10 ten years in prison for an horrific campaign of abuse against his ex when he lost his temper with his new partner.

He was jailed for six months for controlling behaviour and three months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sidney Hiscox

A young drug dealer was caught with £26,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in his bedroom when police raided his home over the summer.

Sidney Hiscox, 19, from Newport also kept £5,000 in cash under his bed, the city’s crown court was told.

The teenager had nearly 1kg of heroin which had a street value of £18,000.

Hiscox was sent to a young offender institution for four years and four months after admitting possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

James Purnell

A Newport thug threatened a shopkeeper with a glass bottle before assaulting a police community support officer and a security guard.

James Purnell carried out the shocking attacks at the Premier Andy’s Convenience Store in the city centre last week.

The 41-year-old defendant was imprisoned for six months after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

Sam Mulligan

A burglar caught asleep at the bar after breaking into a restaurant is spending Christmas behind bars for breaking into supermarket and stealing a bottle of whisky.

Sam Mulligan from Newport is a thief with a history of breaking into businesses.

He was jailed in December 2021 after a burglary at Latin American restaurant Las Iguanas in Cardiff

Mulligan was arrested after astounded staff opened for the day only to find him passed out at the chain’s Mill Lane venue in the capital city.

He had helped himself to spirits before passing out.

The 33-year-old has just been imprisoned again after he admitted a recent burglary at a Tesco store in Newport where he stole a £20.75 bottle of Glenfiddich.

Mulligan was jailed for 26 weeks.