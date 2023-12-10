The funding will also be used to convert its existing clubhouse into new changing rooms.

The club has won a package of grants and an interest-free loan jointly provided by the FAW’s Cymru Football Foundation, The Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme and Cricket Wales together with the club’s own resources.

The club described it as "the biggest investment in community and sports facilities ever made in Ponthir and brings to fruition a series of major projects organised by the club in the post Covid era".

Club chairwoman Elinor Tugwell said: "We have already succeeded in transforming our sports ground from a waterlogged slope with one cricket pitch and one football pitch that often could not be used, into four football pitches and a cricket pitch all of which have good drainage and excellent surfaces, and soon we will be able to offer top class changing facilities and an attractive venue for sports and community events."

A new 25-space car park will also be built, with work to begin in January and due to be completed by the end of March.

Club treasurer and technical lead for the project Tony Pead said: “It’s been a huge challenge for the Club which just five years ago was under threat of closure.”