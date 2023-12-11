Building products manufacturer, Forterra, has donated £500 for new uniforms which band members can wear at events, official occasions, and competitions

Newport Brass Band is made up of 35 members who play a variety of brass instruments including trumpets, trombones, and tenor horns.

Their first official outing in their new uniforms took them to South East Wales Brass Band Association (SEWBBA) autumn festival contest competing in the second section category.

They went up against 20 other bands from across Wales and claimed victory with their performance of a 20-minute concert piece; this is the second time the band has won this competition in the last five years.

They also made it into the semi-finals of the national finals held in Cheltenham earlier this year which sees brass bands across the UK compete to win a chance to play in the Royal Albert Hall.

Newport Brass Band secretary, Heather Giles, said: “We are grateful to Forterra for its donation.

“The new tailored uniforms have really rejuvenated the bands’ image and we couldn’t be prouder to wear it.

“It was so exciting to win our latest competition looking the part.”

Caroline Wildman is marketing director at Forterra congratulated Newport Brass Band on their “well-deserved win” adding: “Everyone looks great and so smart in their new uniforms.”

For more information on Forterra, visit www.forterra.co.uk