Number 1, Jones Street, Baneswell, Newport, listed with a guide price of £135,000-plus is a substantial freehold property comprising a three bedroom, end-terrace with self contained flat, ideal for anyone looking for buy to let investment.

The house has an entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen and decked area.

The first floor has three bedrooms with shower room. The property also has a loft room.

With its own entrance, a one-bedroom ground floor flat has entrance hallway, kitchen, bathroom, lounge, bedroom and office area.

There is also a large garage included which could offer parking for up to two vehicles or offer secure storage.

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property requiring renovation throughout, 65 Witham Street, Newport, has a guide price of £55,000-plus.

The property would be ideal for anyone looking for a project to renovate and resell or for those looking for buy to let investment.

On the ground floor the house has lounge diner, kitchen and bathroom.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor and an enclosed garden at the rear.

A semi-detached, two-bedroom house on the outskirts of Abertillery, 56 Aberbeeg Road, has a guide price of £55,000-plus.

Being sold with vacant possession, this property would be ideal for an owner occupier.

Alternatively the property has been recently let for £575 per month and would therefore make a good investment.

An opportunity to acquire a bay-fronted, mid-terrace property in a sought-after location, 106 Stockton Road, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £85,000-plus.

The three-bedroom house has a double rear extension.

The property requires upgrading but benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and would be an ideal family home or investment opportunity.

A two-bedroom, semi-detached property requiring updating and improvement throughout, 15 Ebbw Street, Risca, has a guide price of £70,000-plus.

The property offers good size living accommodation with the ground floor offering three reception rooms and galley-style kitchen.

The first floor offers two double bedrooms with a sizeable bathroom.

There is a forecourt at the front and a garden at the back.

A three-bedroom, end-terrace property offering good living accommodation, 20 Orchard Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, is listed with a guide price of £55,000-plus.

The property offers lounge open to dining room, kitchen with diner, and first floor bathroom.

Benefits include gas central heating (not tested) and double glazed windows.

Number 10 High Street, Ebbw Vale, is a two-bedroom, ground floor flat recently let at £550 per calendar month.

It has a guide price of £45,000-plus.

The property comprises entrance porch, open plan kitchen/lounge, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

The property benefits from double glazing and a combi gas central heating system.

An opportunity to acquire a three-bedroom, mid-terrace property with garage, 16 Park Street, Cwmcarn, has a guide price of £110,000-plus.

The property has been let until recently and has enjoyed good occupancy levels.

It has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested), an attractive fitted kitchen with appliances and bathroom suite.

Cwmcarn has a good range of amenities and shops and for those who enjoy the great outdoors the nearby Cwmcarn Forest offers a wealth of activities.

A mid-terraced house benefitting from garage and shed at the rear, number 133 Mount Pleasant, Ebbw Vale, has a guide price of £83,000-plus.

The property has lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom.

There is a rear courtyard garden giving access to the garage.

A two-bedroom, end-terrace property requiring renovation throughout, number 1 Glandwr Street, Aberbeeg, has a guide price £47,500-plus.

The property offers lounge/diner and kitchen to the ground floor with two double bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

At the back there is a garden.

The property is ideal for anyone looking for a project to renovate and resell.

For buy-to-let purposes, typically properties in the area can achieve circa £550-£600 per calendar month.

Three two-bedroom flats at 5, 6 and 10 Griffin Court, Osborne Road, Pontypool, are being sold individually.

Numbers 5 and 6 are on the ground floor and number 10 is on the first floor.

The recently refurbished flats are listed with a guide price of £45,000-plus each.