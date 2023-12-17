Terry Bonner, from Cwmfelinfach, made her vision of creating and selling high class pastries and sweet treats a reality when she launched Terry's Patisserie from her family kitchen in 2011.

Fast forward 12 years and - while the business has grown - the vision has remained the same for Terry and her team.

Terry’s Patisserie is now based at a more spacious unit in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, with a team of around 18 people working together to make the magic happen.

It does not rely on machinery for its production line, with everything handmade by humans.

The team now includes Terry's son, Rhys Williams, who is business development director along with high-end chefs from all over the globe who have experience working on cruises and at hotels.

Terry is still heavily involved, especially with creating new products which are supplied to businesses and at events.

And clearly the patisserie has proven popular - having earned Great Taste Awards for 10 consecutive years.

Terry's Patisserie supplies various restaurants, cafés, hotels and more - having also helped cater for weddings, blue-chip events, and even at royal palaces.

Now, Terry's Patisserie has started rolling out a new system hoping to bring their products to a wider audience, while supporting their loyal customers and other local businesses.

Sales and marketing executive, Lowri Davies, explained: “I asked Rhys why we don’t have a shop and he explained the business goal was always to work with the community.

“A shop could take away customers from local businesses, including those which we supply.”

A compromise was made and - rather than opening their own shop - Terry's Patisserie has collaborated with long-term customer, The New Continental Café in Bargoed, to set up a click and collect point.

“This is our first click and collection point,” explained Ms Davies.

“Customers can go in there and order from Terry's Patisserie and the café will then bring the order to us. This brings us business but also means they may order something from the café while there.

"Many of our customers have helped us get to where we are now - the business has grown and attracted larger clients, so now we want to help small businesses."

The hope is that people will buy from small businesses while ordering from Terry's Patisserie - with plans to expand to other places in the area.

If Terry's Patisserie were to open its own shop it would run the risk of customers going there directly, which could negatively impact long-term clients of the patisserie.

Find out more at terryspatisserie.co.uk