Ysgol Bro Teyrnon in Brynglas Drive is described as a “happy, inclusive and caring community” with a clearly “strong emphasis on celebrating Welshness” among one of its core aims.

Students come across as “proud” of being able to speak Welsh in and outside of the classroom, with the language at the heart of what the school is all about.

Particular praise was reserved for the “caring ethos” present throughout each of the years, as every student makes a “valuable contribution”. Inspectors noted this was prevalent among the oldest students, who make it a key mission to support their younger peers.

Most students display a “strong progress” in developing their skills, particularly within the Welsh language, and are confident readers and writers by the end of their school careers, with an ability to “discuss the content of their books maturely and intelligently”.

Inspectors were pleased with the general development of all students, across a range of areas, including writing, mathematics and digital skills, enabling them to apply them in appropriate situations.

While inspectors praised the school staff for the “suitable range of teaching methods” available, there was a concern raised over the possibility of ‘over-directing’ the students’ learning. This means pupils may be slightly limited in their opportunity to apply skills independently and “achieve to the best of their ability”.

The headteacher was singled out for acclaim for their success in “establishing a purposeful learning environment that celebrates Welshness and maintains high standards in terms of the Welsh language and pupils’ wellbeing”.

The positive relationship between leaders and the governors was highlighted, with the level of support and attention to the usefulness of member expertise to improve the school a particular focus.

Inspectors were satisfied that leaders are suitably aware of the school’s strengths and weaknesses, such as the need for consistency in teaching across the school.

Estyn has made two key recommendations for improvement - to ensure consistently good teaching practices are broadcast throughout the school and provide students with more opportunity to be responsible and develop their learning independently.

Ysgol Bro Teyrnon is now expected to draw up an action plan to address the recommendations, as well as providing a case study for how they have improved the children’s speaking skills in Welsh for the website.