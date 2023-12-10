JONATHAN JONES, 22, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood and driving while disqualified on Greenwillows on June 14.

He was fined £300 and must pay £85 costs.

KEION STEER, 24, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was fined £150 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Mill Road, Caerphilly on June 15.

He must pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

STEVEN NOBLE, 38, of Blenheim Road, St Dials, Cwmbran was jailed for 10 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine and cannabis derivative in his blood and driving while disqualified on March 23.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTIAN JONES, 25, of Abernant Road, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £860 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIA FURMAN, 55, of Sirhowy Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 92 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the A4042 in Newport on July 7.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MATTHEW JAMES, 39, of Commercial Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £587 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on May 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK CONRAD EDWARDS, 58, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN EVANS, 38, of Llancayo Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA KILBY, 43, of Dafalog Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £307 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, Blackwood on May 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS WINDROSS, 25, of Brynteg Terrace, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Brecon Terrace, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar on May 2.

EMMA JANE SQUIBB, 54, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on May 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HANNAH MCGRATH, 31, of Loftus Square, Newport must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 at Berry Hill on May 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL RORY PHILLIPS, 43, of Mendalgief Road, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A468, on Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN SUMMERS, 52, of High Street, Pentwyn-mawr, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH LOUISE WINMILL, 37, of Heol Coedcae, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on May 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MAHAMMAD FAHMI NASIR, 20, of Hannah Street, Butetown, Cardiff was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Gwent.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.