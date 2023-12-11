Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Violet Williams-Adams was born on November 20, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Her parents are Abbie Williams and Sam Adams, of Newport, and her big sister is Ella-Rose Williams, seven.

Mason Charles Brabon was born on October 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb. He is the first child of Melissa Jeremiah and Michael Brabon, of Torfaen.

Jesse Ryan Woolf was born on October 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. His parents are Sammy-Jo Taylor and Ryan Woolf, of Tredegar, and his brothers are Oscar, seven, and Bobby-Joe, five.