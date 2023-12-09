The bright red box, covered in Christmas decorations and marked ‘Letters to Santa’, is in the arcade until Christmas Eve.

Youngsters can post their letters to the North Pole seven days a week.

Parents should make sure the letters contain a name and address, as one lucky letter will be picked out to win a £50 Newport Now gift card.

The post box will provide families with the perfect reason to visit Newport Arcade, which has been refurbished and is thriving under new local ownership, during the festive season – as well as all the other great businesses in the area.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “Our Letters to Santa post box adds to the festive feeling in the city centre."

The post box has been funded by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) and constructed by city-based company Ollywood.

The cards can only be spent in the city centre at more than 50 participating businesses.